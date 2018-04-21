WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is asking a judge to order a Wichita used-car dealer to pay $100,000 in fines and penalties after customers complained that they didn’t receive titles to vehicles they bought.

The Wichita Eagle reports that District Attorney Marc Bennett says six customers of 5 Star Motors and its owner, Teresa Molinaro, have complained that they didn’t receive legal titles within 60 days of buying vehicles. State law says that if a dealer doesn’t provide title within 60 days, the sale is void and the buyer is entitled to a refund.

Molinaro on Friday told the Eagle that her financing company, NextGear Capital, has the titles and that she is suing NextGear for financing problems she says forced 5 Star Motors to close on March 1. Molinaro says the titles “are being sent out.”

A hearing on Bennett’s request is set for July 5.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com