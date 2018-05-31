BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s attorney general is set to release results of an investigation into the death of a man who pointed a pistol at his own head and was shot by police.

State police say 42-year-old Benjamin Gregware, of Sheldon, was shot three times when he walked toward officers next to a busy interstate after a traffic stop in Richmond in February and refused orders to drop the weapon.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan will be joined at the Friday event in Burlington by state police, Richmond police and the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office.

State police are investigating their use-of-force policies following a number of police shootings in recent months.