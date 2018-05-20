MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three books have been announced as finalists for the 2018 Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction, and the public can vote for the winner online.
The prize is presented by the University of Alabama School of Law and the ABA Journal. It was started eight years ago to commemorate the 50th anniversary of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and to honor author Harper Lee, a former Alabama law student who authorized the prize before her death in 2016.
Al.com reports the finalists are “Exposed” by Lisa Scottoline, “Proof” by C.E. Tobisman and “Testimony” by Scott Turow. There were 27 entries.
Four judges will choose the winning book, and the public’s votes will count as a fifth judge.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
To vote, visit the ABA Journal website . Voting is open through June 30.