The public will be invited to vote for the winner of the Golden Man Booker Prize that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the award, which honors the best novels written in English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland.

LONDON — Britain’s Hilary Mantel, Canada’s Michael Ondaatje and American author George Saunders are among five contenders for the title of greatest-ever winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.

Mantel’s Tudor saga “Wolf Hall,” Ondaatje’s multilayered romance “The English Patient” and Saunders’ Civil War-era symphony “Lincoln in the Bardo” are finalists for the Golden Man Booker Prize, which will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the prize.

Also nominated are “In a Free State” by Trinidad-born Nobel Prize winner V.S. Naipaul and “Moon Tiger” by Britain’s Penelope Lively. The list was announced Saturday.

The public will be invited to vote for the winner of the Golden Man Booker Prize. The short list was culled from among the 51 previous winners of the Man Booker, which honors the best novels written in English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland.

A panel of judges selected one book from each decade since the prize was founded in 1969. A public vote, conducted through the Man Booker Prize website, will decide the ultimate winner, to be announced July 8 at the closing event of the Man Booker 50 Festival in London. Voting continues through June 25.

The prize was originally open to British, Irish and Commonwealth writers. Americans have been eligible since 2014.

This is not the first time the Booker has celebrated its history. Salman Rushdie’s “Midnight’s Children,” the winner in 1981, was chosen as the best of the previous prize winners and awarded the Booker of Bookers prize in 1993. It was also chosen, by a public vote, for the Best of the Booker prize in 2008.