By
The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The three finalists vying for the job of chancellor of the struggling University of Massachusetts-Boston have withdrawn their names from consideration.

Marty Meehan, president of the University of Massachusetts system, said Monday in a letter that the decision brings “an unceremonious end to a seven-month search process.”

Meehan said the three pulled their names after a group representing UMass-Boston faculty publicly questioned their qualifications.

The three candidates included Kathy Humphrey, senior vice chancellor for engagement at the University of Pittsburgh; Peter Lyons, dean of Perimeter College at Georgia State University; and Jack Thomas, president of Western Illinois University.

Meehan said he was “mortified” and has apologized to all three. Katherine Newman, UMass senior vice president for academic affairs, will serve as interim chancellor.

UMass-Boston has more than 16,000 students.

