ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — The last man sought in a shooting outside a New Jersey strip club that killed a man on Easter Sunday has been captured by federal marshals.
Union County prosecutors say 25-year-old Jonathan Philippe, of Irvington, was arrested there Thursday morning. But further details about the capture were not disclosed, and it’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.
Authorities have said that two officers were on routine patrol April 1 when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot area. When they arrived at the scene, they encountered the group and determined they were involved in the shooting.
At least one member of the group shot at the officers, who returned fire. Neither officer was struck.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
After the shooting occurred, other officers responded to the parking lot and found the body of 26-year-old Irvington resident Daniel Louis.