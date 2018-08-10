BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The final management plan is in place for one of three new central Idaho wilderness areas.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday signed the Jim McClure-Jerry Peak Wilderness Plan.

The plan covers 183 square miles (474 square kilometers) and is described by officials as a middle-ground plan when it comes to restrictions on human visitors and activities.

The Idaho Conservation League says it’s concerned the plan doesn’t do enough to prevent pack goats from passing diseases to bighorn sheep.

President Barack Obama signed the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Jerry Peak Wilderness Additions Act in August 2015.

The other two wilderness created are the 138-square-mile (357-square-kilometer) Hemingway-Boulders Wilderness and the 142-square-mile (368-square-kilometer) Cecil D. Andrus White Clouds Wilderness. Final plans for those haven’t been released.