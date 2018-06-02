NARROWS, Va. (AP) — The final two protesters who had perched themselves on trees and poles to block construction of a natural gas pipeline through Appalachia have come down.
The Roanoke Times reports one protester was forcibly removed Friday and another came down voluntarily as authorities approached.
Friday’s actions end three months of aerial blockades in Virginia and West Virginia to protest construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Authorities removed 30-year-old Catherine “Fern” McDougal Friday morning from an elevated platform in Giles County where she had been camped out since May 21. She was charged with four misdemeanors in federal court.
A few hours later, a man known only as Deckard came down from a tree stand on Peters Mountain in West Virginia. That stand had been occupied since Feb. 26.
