ATLANTA (AP) — The candidates for Georgia governor are set to meet in their final debates before voters hit the polls in Tuesday’s primaries.

The five Republican candidates meet first at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The two Democrats get their chance Sunday at 1 p.m.

Previous Republican debates have been dominated by tough talk on immigration and strong support for gun rights. The candidates largely agree on those issues in terms of policy, but debate who is better suited to carry out the conservative agenda.

The Democrats have mainly focused on funding for public education and criticism of cuts to the HOPE scholarship program. The candidates, both former state House members, have gone after each other’s legislative records on the topic.

Advanced in-person voting began April 30.