AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine fishermen are approaching the final day to apply for a slot in an upcoming lottery for the right to fish for baby eels.

The eels, called elvers, are often worth more than $1,000 per pound to fishermen. They’re sold to Asian aquaculture companies for use as food.

Applicants who prefer to submit paper applications must do so at Maine Department of Marine Resources offices in Augusta by 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The deadline to enter the lottery online is Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

Maine fishermen are allowed to harvest a total of about 9,700 pounds of elvers in a short fishing season that happens every spring. The season starts March 22. The licenses given out in Monday’s lottery will be the first new elver licenses issued since 2013.