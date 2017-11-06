TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The candidates in the race to replace New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are gearing up for their final day of campaigning.

Democrat Phil Murphy held an evening rally in Asbury Park Sunday with rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH’-noh) continued her 60-stop bus tour that included scheduled visits to a church and a Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

The two major party candidates will be back on the trail Monday as they continued their get out the vote efforts in advance of Tuesday’s election.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with governor races this year.

Murphy’s central promise is electrifying the state’s sluggish economy. Guadagno wants to slash sky-high property taxes.

Murphy leads Guadagno in polls in the race to succeed term-limited Christie. Five independent and third-party candidates are also running.