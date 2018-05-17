DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge is holding a final case review with attorneys in advance of the trial of a Delaware dance instructor accused of unlawful sexual contact with a teenage boy.

Thursday’s hearing involves 66-year-old Alexander Boitsov of Hockessin.

Boitsov was arrested last June at the Ellison School of Ballet in New York City. Dover police obtained the arrest warrant after a 17-year-old boy reported that Boitsov had taken him into a locker room at a local dance school, told him to undress and engaged in sexual contact with him.

Boitsov was subsequently charged by Pennsylvania authorities with sexually abusing a male student at a dance studio in Chester County. He faces a June trial in Pennsylvania on charges of indecent assault and unlawful sexual contact with a minor.