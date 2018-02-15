Share story

By
The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Oscar-winning filmmaker Alexander Payne is scheduled to deliver the undergraduate commencement address May 5 for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The university says Payne, who graduated from high school in Omaha, also will be given an honorary doctorate of fine arts.

He co-wrote and directed films such as “Citizen Ruth,” ”Election,” ”About Schmidt,” ”Sideways,” ”The Descendants” and 2013’s “Nebraska.” His latest film, the sci-fi satire “Downsizing,” was released in December.

Payne has been nominated for seven Academy Awards and won two for best adapted screenplay for “Sideways” and “The Descendants.”

Payne earned a bachelor’s at Stanford University and a master of fine arts degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Associated Press