BOSTON (AP) — The story of a Massachusetts man who found success in the corporate world after struggling through the foster care system is the focus of a movie being shown in Boston and hundreds of theaters across the country.
“A Chance in the World” is being screened Wednesday at theaters in Boston and other cities as part of a one-night event marking National Foster Care Month.
The film is based on a memoir of the same name by Steve Pemberton, a New Bedford native who has held executive roles at Boston College, Monster.com and Walgreens.
The movie traces Pemberton’s escape from an abusive foster family and his search for his biological family. It’s written and directed by Mark Vadik and stars Terrell Ransom Jr., Nicholas Turturro, Tom Sizemore and Cynda Williams.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely