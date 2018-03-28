Share story

By
The Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A new documentary about the life of labor organizer Eugene V. Debs is coming to western Indiana hometown.

“American Socialist: The Life and Times of Eugene Victor Debs” will be screened Thursday evening at Indiana State University’s Stalker Hall in Terre Haute. The film just completed a run at Chicago’s Siskel Film Center.

The Tribune-Star reports filmmaker Yale Strom will answer questions via Skype following the screening.

Debs grew up in Terre Haute and became a prominent union leader in the late 1800s. He ran for president five times in the early 1900s as a Socialist Party candidate, getting more than 913,000 votes in 1920.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Debs was in prison at the time on charges that he had urged resistance to the draft during World War I. He died in 1926.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com

The Associated Press