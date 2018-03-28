TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A new documentary about the life of labor organizer Eugene V. Debs is coming to western Indiana hometown.

“American Socialist: The Life and Times of Eugene Victor Debs” will be screened Thursday evening at Indiana State University’s Stalker Hall in Terre Haute. The film just completed a run at Chicago’s Siskel Film Center.

The Tribune-Star reports filmmaker Yale Strom will answer questions via Skype following the screening.

Debs grew up in Terre Haute and became a prominent union leader in the late 1800s. He ran for president five times in the early 1900s as a Socialist Party candidate, getting more than 913,000 votes in 1920.

Debs was in prison at the time on charges that he had urged resistance to the draft during World War I. He died in 1926.

