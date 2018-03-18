KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A new short documentary has provided an inside look at Kodiak’s Pacific Spaceport Complex.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that Alaska filmmakers shot the seven-minute film over a two-day span in June.

The film, “Spaceport Somewhere,” includes views of control rooms and the facility’s launch tower, as well as interviews with engineers and maintenance workers. It is available to watch on Vimeo.

Film director Brice Habeger, a Juneau native, said his crew was granted access to the spaceport by the Alaska Aerospace Company after a pitch meeting in Kodiak. He said the only stipulation was that their drone cameras — used for aerial shots — had to avoid capturing details about an upcoming missile defense launch by the U.S. government.

