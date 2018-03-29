COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Candidates across South Carolina have only a little bit more time to file for this year’s elections.

Filing closes at noon today for races including governor, the U.S. House and all of South Carolina’ statewide constitutional offices.

Gov. Henry McMaster faces four GOP challengers in his quest for a first full term. Three Democrats are also seeking their party’s gubernatorial nomination.

So far, 16 candidates have filed for the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy in South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

U.S. Reps. Tom Rice and Mark Sanford are South Carolina’s only congressmen facing primary opposition so far. Sanford is being challenged by GOP state Rep. Katie Arrington, while Larry Guy Hammond is running against Rice in the Republican primary.

South Carolina’s primary elections are June 12.