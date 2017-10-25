KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The federal public defender says the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas has violated court orders amid a court-appointed official’s investigation into the recording of attorney-client meetings at the Leavenworth Detention Center.

Federal Public Defender Melody Brannon asked a federal judge Wednesday to order the government to show why it should not be held in contempt of court for destroying evidence and refusing to cooperate with the special master as previously ordered.

The filing also accuses federal prosecutors of influencing the U.S. Secret Service to not cooperate.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office said it would reserve its comment for the courtroom.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson has earlier scheduled a Nov. 28 hearing to discuss the special master’s findings and other issues related to the probe.