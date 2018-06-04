CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The 2018 election cycle is under way in New Hampshire, with a few important dates this week.

Tuesday is the last day any registered voter can change their party affiliation before the state primary election, which is set for Sept. 11. New voters can register at the polls that day, and those currently unaffiliated with a party can chose either party on election day and revert back to undeclared afterward.

Tuesday also is the last day that anyone who plans to be candidate can register to vote. In order to run for office, you must be a registered voter of the party you wish to represent.

The filing period for candidates to sign up starts Wednesday and ends June 15.