ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A new court filing from prosecutors in the case of a Maryland high school student arrested after he brought a loaded handgun to school acknowledges the teen made no “list of grievances.”

Eighteen-year-old Alwin Chen was charged earlier this month after he showed up at Clarksburg High School, north of Washington, with a loaded gun in his book bag the day after a mass school shooting in Florida.

An assistant state’s attorney told a judge during Chen’s first bond hearing that officers also discovered the teen had compiled a list of grievances against students. The Washington Post reported Monday that a filing from prosecutors now says that’s not the case.

Chen’s attorneys say their client should be released from jail.

Prosecutors wrote that he remains a public risk and should stay in custody.

