JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Democrat challenging the results of an Alaska House race says errors made by election officials in counting ballots “work to deprive” her of the seat.
Kathryn Dodge, through her attorney, filed an appeal with the Alaska Supreme Court, which seeks a resolution of the matter by Jan. 14, the day before the legislative session begins.
A recount in the Fairbanks House race showed Dodge losing by one vote to Republican Bart LeBon.
The filing states that election officials wrongly excluded two ballots, including one that had ovals next to both candidates filled in but an “X” through the oval next to LeBon’s name.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
- 'We are in deep trouble': Despite global-warming worries, world carbon emissions hit a record high
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- Giuliani says Twitter sabotaged his tweet. Actually, he did it himself
It also says officials wrong included two others.
The race is seen as critical in deciding control of the closely divided House.