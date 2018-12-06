JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Democrat challenging the results of an Alaska House race says errors made by election officials in counting ballots “work to deprive” her of the seat.

Kathryn Dodge, through her attorney, filed an appeal with the Alaska Supreme Court, which seeks a resolution of the matter by Jan. 14, the day before the legislative session begins.

A recount in the Fairbanks House race showed Dodge losing by one vote to Republican Bart LeBon.

The filing states that election officials wrongly excluded two ballots, including one that had ovals next to both candidates filled in but an “X” through the oval next to LeBon’s name.

It also says officials wrong included two others.

The race is seen as critical in deciding control of the closely divided House.