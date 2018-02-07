NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Files released by federal investigators describe the moments before a small jet crash in New Jersey that killed the pilot and co-pilot.

The Learjet crashed short of the runway at Teterboro Airport last May. On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board released numerous files from its investigation.

Air traffic controllers told investigators they noticed the plane made its final turn later than is customary, then banked hard to the right before crashing.

A transcript of the cockpit voice recorder shows the pilot and co-pilot scrambling to keep the plane in the air.

The NTSB hasn’t released a final report pinpointing a cause of the accident.