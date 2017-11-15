LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Newly released figures show fewer Michigan state government workers are paying dues to the unions that negotiate salaries and benefits on their behalf.

The Lansing State Journal reports figures from the Michigan Civil Service Commission show that of September about 28,700 were paying dues to the unions, or about 84 percent of the more than 34,000 workers covered by collective bargaining agreements.

Those figures have declined yearly since 2013, when Michigan became a right-to-work state, allowing employees to opt out of their unions without paying fees. Figures show that about 93 percent of state workers covered by union contracts paid union dues in 2013.

Among Michigan’s six state employee unions, the lowest rate was at the Michigan State Employees Association with about 68 percent paying union dues.

