The fight over the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh shows how the dynamics of the #MeToo movement have begun to thread their way into all aspects of American life.

One of the first stories Gretchen Carlson covered in her career as a television journalist was the 1991 Senate hearing where Anita Hill sat alone at the witness table and testified that Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her. Then, Carlson said, “I was promptly harassed on the job.”

It wasn’t for 25 years that she would file her explosive sexual-harassment lawsuit against Roger Ailes, the powerful founding chairman of Fox News. Carlson, too, was largely alone; it was July 2016, more than a year before the #MeToo movement would erupt, and even some female colleagues at her own network questioned her actions. While she won a $20 million settlement, Ailes left the network with a $40 million payout.

As she watched last week as another Supreme Court nominee faced sexual-assault allegations — this time from a woman supported by sexual-assault survivors and female senators sitting behind her — Carlson could not help seeing the effects of the revolution she helped start, and its limits.

“We’ve made such great strides with regard to the fact that women coming forward now are given a platform to tell their story,” she said. “That would have never happened before. But we are still in the ‘he said, she said.’ ”

The next week may not reveal conclusively whether the nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were teenagers, as she claims and he denies. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday agreed to a one-week supplemental background check into Kavanaugh by the FBI.

But with all of its emotion and anger — and even the Republicans’ last-minute forced reversal on the new background check — the fight over his nomination shows how the dynamics of the #MeToo movement have begun to thread their way into American life.

Depending on what the FBI finds and how the Senate responds, it could serve as the test case for the power of the #MeToo movement.

“Do I think that Christine would have ever been able to have the voice that she did without this movement we are in? No,” Carlson said. “But as a nation, we still have a lot of work to do.”

The effects of the movement have been uneven. While allegations of sexual misconduct have cut a swath through the upper reaches of industries like the media and entertainment, politics has been more forgiving for some — beginning with President Donald Trump, who remains enormously popular with Republicans despite multiple accusations of sexual assault and his own admission caught on tape.

Still, the emergence of Ford and the reaction on all sides show how pivotal the movement has become. While Ford came forward reluctantly with decades-old claims, she was immediately embraced and supported by #MeToo activists and women across the country. The Republican men who run the Senate Judiciary Committee — two of whom remain from the time Hill appeared 27 years ago — were careful to publicly show her deference.

And when Kavanaugh came before the committee to forcefully deny the allegations, one of the themes of his tearful rant was that Ford’s account threatened to turn him into one of those once-powerful men cut down by an accusation from the past, uncorroborated by witnesses. He lamented that he might lose his ability to coach his daughters’ basketball team and teach at Harvard, not to mention his chance to serve on the Supreme Court.

It was as if the accusations and recriminations that have played out in workplaces across the country the past year were now elevated to a bigger stage: hearings broadcast on national television, with the nation’s leaders engaged in the tug-of-war over who gets to speak and who is heard.

Ford testified the memory that had traumatized her over the years was one of forced silence: Kavanaugh, a 17-year-old high-school athlete, putting his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams for help as he pinned her to a bed and assaulted her.

Democrat after Democrat on the panel thanked Ford for her bravery in speaking up, saying her courage had inspired other women to come forward to tell of their long-silenced terrors.

During Kavanaugh’s testimony, he interrupted Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who ran for election because she was appalled at how Hill was diminished by an all-male judiciary panel. He responded to a question about his drinking habits from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., by turning it on her: Had she ever blacked out from drinking too much? (He later apologized to her.)

After a year of male leaders talking about the need to listen to the nation’s daughters, sisters and wives, he demanded the senators think of men. “I ask you to judge me by the standard that you would want applied to your father. Your husband. Your brother. Or your son,” he said.

Republicans, aware of the lessons of the Hill hearing, and with the midterm elections six weeks away, had hired a female sex-crimes prosecutor to ask questions for them, producing an unusual image of white men in suits sitting silently behind a woman leading the questioning. But they soon sidelined her in frustration and began to ask their own questions. In essence: Was one woman’s account going to be the knockout blow that ruins a man’s life, an account of a furtive moment so long ago?

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pleaded for proportionality of punishment, pointing out that Kavanaugh was not Bill Cosby.

“I know I’m a single white man from South Carolina and I’ve been told to shut up, but I will not shut up,” Graham told his colleagues as they gathered to vote on the nomination Friday morning.

Seeing men claim themselves as victims “is turning #MeToo on its head,” said Nancy Erika Smith, a lawyer who represented Carlson and other women in sexual-harassment suits.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who was the first to call for the resignation of Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., over accusations of sexual misconduct, called the hearing a “very dark moment” for women.

“They saw men in power who were believing other men in power over women who suffered gravely,” she said in an interview. “They saw that disbelief and dismissiveness of women, and they felt disbelieved and dismissed themselves.”

Kavanaugh, she said, is very much a part of the male power structure that was being challenged. “His defense was, ‘I am powerful, I am successful and I should be allowed to complete my career path by serving on the Supreme Court,’” she said.

Asked about his drinking or yearbook boasts of sexual conquests, Gillibrand said, “His response was: Look at my résumé. I have bigger to fish to fry than dealing with what I said about women and my own behavior in high school and the relevant period when she says he sexually assaulted her.”

Still, Gillibrand said she was sitting behind Ford in the hearing and watching Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who made his vote to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination conditional on having the FBI reinvestigate.

“He was listening,” Gillibrand said. “He’s been listening.”

Institutions have been slow to change. But women who have brought charges of sexual misconduct say that as more women come forward, the institutions, inevitably, will change.

“The limits are about actual real power,” said Smith, the lawyer. “Unless women really do take power in the legislature, in courts, in C-suites, in every aspect of life, unless we demand and take our share, nothing will ever, ever change. They are not going to give it to us. We have to take it.”