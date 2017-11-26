YAMHILL, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a fight in Yamhill escalated to shots being fired and two men being hit by gunfire, with one of them suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.

KPTV-TV reports officers from the Yamhill Police Department and deputies from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday night to the scene where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, 27-year-old David Trivelpiece, suffered a life-threatening injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

The other victim, 67-year-old Richard Mershon, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was also taken for medical treatment and is now in stable condition.

The Yamhill Police Department and members of the Yamhill County Major Crime Response Team are investigating the incident.

