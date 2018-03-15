GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Police say a fight involving a number of people resulted in gunfire and one arrest in Grand Forks.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 7 p.m. Wednesday. KFGO reports several shots were fired from a rifle during a fight involving people in two vehicles. Police say those involved knew each other. No one was hurt.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on a possible charge of reckless endangerment. Police say while serving a search warrant on the suspect’s home, officers found what appeared to be an explosive device. Residents in the area were evacuated while a regional bomb team secured the device.