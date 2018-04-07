CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A student from Joseph Estabrook Elementary School has taken top honors in the 2018 Massachusetts National Geographic State Bee.
Fifth-grader Atreya Mallanna will represent Massachusetts in next month’s final round in Washington D.C.
The bee, held Friday at Elms College, had over 100 fourth-to eighth-graders competing to make it to the final round.
Atreya won a prize of $200, a visual atlas and a trip to compete in Washington.
The grand prize for the national round will be a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime subscription to the magazine and an all-expenses paid expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll.