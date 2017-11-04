STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than 4,000 runners and walkers took part in an annual 5K race in Stratford, Connecticut, to honor a first-grade teacher killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

The crowd sang happy birthday to Vicki Soto, a Stratford native who would have turned 32 years old on Saturday.

She was killed along with five other educators and 20 first-grade students in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012.

The family began the race the next fall to raise money for students pursuing careers in education. Five hundred runners showed up for the first race.

Organizers say the first four races raised an estimated $100,000 for scholarships.