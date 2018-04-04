SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A fiery crash in northern Utah involving a semi-tanker truck hauling crude oil has shut down part of U.S. Highway 40 near the Strawberry Reservoir about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.

No one was injured but a HAZMAT team has been called to the scene.

The Utah Highway Patrol says a semi pulling a half-tanker overturned and burst into flames on US 40 near milepost 42 in Wasatch County shortly after 7 a.m.

Lanes are closed in both directions and traffic is being rerouted.

The patrol says it’s not clear when the highway will reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.