WALHALLA, N.D. (AP) — A fiery one-vehicle crash in Pembina County has killed a 53-year-old man.

The Highway Patrol says the man lost control of the pickup truck he was driving on a county road southeast of Walhalla about 2 p.m. Wednesday. The pickup overturned in the ditch, caught fire and burned.

The man was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to a Cavalier hospital, where he died. Authorities didn’t immediately release his name.

He was traveling alone.