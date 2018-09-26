ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Gale force winds predicted for parts of Greece, some exceeding 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph), have prompted authorities to halt ferry services and shut down schools on three islands.

The storm named Xenofon sent temperatures dropping from nearly 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday to 18 degrees C (64 F) on Wednesday, while the first snowfall was reported in mountainous areas.

Schools on the Aegean Sea islands of Andros, Mykonos and Tinos were also staying closed Thursday amid the severe weather warnings.

Meteorologists said the winds could reach hurricane levels in the Ionian Sea off the western coast of Greece in the coming days.

The gales also halted efforts to ease overcrowding at a much-criticized migrant camp on the island of Lesbos after ferry services to the mainland were cancelled.