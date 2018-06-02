Share story


The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — This year’s race for Kansas governor has the second-largest field since the state began holding primary elections in 1908.

Seven Republicans and five Democrats filed to run by Friday’s deadline to be on the Aug. 7 ballot. One independent and one Libertarian candidate have filed for the Nov. 6 general election.

The record is 16, set in 1964, with eight Republicans, six Democrats and two minor-party candidates.

Republican candidates this year include Gov. Jeff Colyer, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and former state Sen. Jim Barnett of Topeka.

The Democrats include ex-Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer, state Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka and former state Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty.

Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman expects to file as an independent to bring this year’s field to 15.

