AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Experts say Texas is seeing a decrease in the number of wrongfully convicted people receiving compensation.

Mike Ware is executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas. He tells The Dallas Morning News that it’s becoming more difficult and time-consuming to identify, investigate and successfully litigate cases involving a wrongful conviction.

Only one person was added to the compensation list in 2016, down from 15 in 2009.

Texas adopted a payment plan for the wrongfully convicted in 2009. It awards them up to $80,000 per year of incarceration in a lump payment when they’re released and continues to pay them the same amount in annuity for the rest of their lives.

Texas has given more than $100 million to more than 100 people who were wrongly convicted of a crime.

