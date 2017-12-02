LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Newly released test scores indicate the majority of last year’s Nebraska 11th-graders would struggle to get good grades their first year in college.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that’s based on ACT exam scores released Friday.

The report says fewer than a third of the 22,300 students who took the exam during state testing in the spring met ACT benchmarks designed to predict success in typical college freshman math, science and English courses.

The score release marks the first time state officials, parents and policymakers have a nationally recognized gauge of how well-prepared all Nebraska 11th-graders are for college success.

Last year was the first that every high school junior in Nebraska public schools was required to take the ACT.

