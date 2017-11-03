PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Fewer than 1,000 homes and businesses are still without electricity in Rhode Island, days after a storm swept through the region, causing widespread power outages.

National Grid said Friday afternoon that around 700 customers do not have power after the storm from Sunday and Monday brought rain and high winds.

The utility says 99 percent of the customers who lost power are now back online.

It calls the storm “one of the most disruptive in recent history.” It says crews will work around the clock until everyone who lost power has it restored.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has ordered a review of National Grid’s response to the storm.