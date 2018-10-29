TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A new state scholarship program designed to help adults return to college is only being used by a 28 Idaho residents so far, but officials say the program is still ramping up.

The Times-News reports lawmakers approved the Idaho Opportunity Scholarship for Adult Learners earlier this year, and the program started in July. That meant adults had just weeks to decide if they were interested in going back to college so they could apply for the scholarship before the fall semester began.

Idaho State Board of Education spokesman Mike Keckler says officials expected the program to take a while to get broader use. He says 113 people have applied so far, but most weren’t eligible to receive the funds.

The award provides up to $3,500 annually and is renewable for up to four years. So far, the state has awarded a total of $77,875 — far less than the $2.7 million yearly cap.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com