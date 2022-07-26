Barely a month after the Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccines for very young children, the prospect that large numbers of them will actually get the shots looks bleak, according to a new survey of parents released Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

A majority of parents polled said they considered the vaccine a greater risk to their children than the coronavirus itself.

Since June 18, when children 6 months through 4 years became eligible for COVID-19 shots, just 2.8% of those children had received shots, the foundation found recently in a separate analysis of federal vaccine data. By comparison, 18.5% of children ages 5 through 11, who have been eligible for COVID-19 shots since October, had been vaccinated at a similar point in the rollout of their shots.

The new survey found that 43% of parents with children younger than 5 said they would “definitely not” have them vaccinated. About 27% said they would “wait and see,” while another 13% said they would have their children vaccinated “only if required.” Even some parents who were themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 said they would not give permission for their youngest children.

The new analysis of parents’ views comes as vaccine uptake for older children has been slowing markedly. To date, 40% of children 5 to 11 have been vaccinated. In the new survey, 37% of parents said they would “definitely not” get a COVID-19 vaccine for their child in that age group.

The parents’ chief concerns were about potential side effects of the vaccine, its relative newness and what they felt was a lack of sufficient research. Many parents said they were prepared to let their children take the risk of contracting COVID-19 rather than getting a vaccine to prevent it.

Dr. Jason V. Terk, a pediatrician in Keller, Texas, acknowledged “the reality” that the extremely contagious omicron subvariant BA.5 “is evading both natural immunity and vaccination immunity much more than other variants.” Still, he said, “the vaccine is the best way to protect younger children from the occasions in which COVID-19 causes more severe illness.”

The partisan divide was especially sharp around vaccination for children, with Republican parents three times as likely as Democratic parents to say they will “definitely not” have their child vaccinated.