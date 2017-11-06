Devin P. Kelley led a deeply troubled life in which few in his path escaped unscathed.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — He beat his wife, cracked his toddler stepson’s skull and was kicked out of the military. He drove away friends, drew attention from police and abused his dog. Before Devin P. Kelley entered a rural Texas church with a military-style rifle, killing at least 26 people Sunday, he led a deeply troubled life in which few in his path escaped unscathed.

In 2012, while stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Kelley was charged with assault, according to Air Force records, which said he had repeatedly struck, kicked and choked his first wife beginning just months into their marriage, and hit his stepson’s head with what the Air Force described as “a force likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm.”

“He assaulted his stepson severely enough that he fractured his skull,” said Don Christensen, a retired colonel who was the chief prosecutor for the Air Force. “He pled to intentionally doing it.”

Prosecutors withdrew several other charges as part of their plea agreement with Kelley, including allegations that he repeatedly pointed a loaded gun at his wife.

He was ultimately sentenced in November of that year to 12 months’ confinement and reduction to the lowest possible rank. His final duty title was “prisoner.”

His first wife, Tessa Kelley, divorced him while he was confined and was awarded the couple’s only four household items of value: a television, an Xbox, a wedding ring and a revolver.

After his confinement, Devin Kelley was forced out of the military with a bad-conduct discharge. The Air Force said the conviction should have barred Kelley from owning guns. Instead, law-enforcement officials say, he bought several.

Friends from New Braunfels, Texas, where he went to high school, expressed shock in the aftermath of the shooting, remembering how Kelley was a friendly, if awkward, teenager who grew up active in his church. His senior yearbook photo shows him smiling, with untamed hair and a Hollister T-shirt. But in recent years, friends said, he grew so dark that many unfriended him on Facebook.

“I had always known there was something off about him. But he wasn’t always a ‘psychopath’,” a longtime friend, Courtney Kleiber, posted on Facebook on Sunday. “We had a lot of good times together. Over the years we all saw him change into something that he wasn’t. To be completely honest, I’m really not surprised this happened, and I don’t think anyone who knew him is very surprised either.”

Instead of straightening out after his bad-conduct discharge, Kelley began a long downward slide that culminated in the shooting Sunday.

After getting out of confinement, Kelly moved into a barn at his parents’ house, which they had converted into an apartment, according to the local sheriff’s office records.

During the next two years, he was investigated twice for abusing women. Authorities in Comal County, which includes Kelley’s hometown New Braunfels, released records Monday that showed he had been the subject of an investigation for sexual assault and rape in 2013.

The investigation ended without the filing of any charges — Kelley’s only skirmishes in the local courts were traffic violations.

Less than a year after the sexual-assault report, deputies were summoned again after Kelley’s girlfriend at the time, Danielle Shields, reportedly sent a text message to a friend saying she was being abused. Deputies who responded told a dispatcher, according to the report, that it was a “misunderstanding and teenage drama.” Kelley married Shields two months later, local records show.

At the time of both episodes, Kelley’s appeals were still pending before military courts.

Kelley was finally discharged from the Air Force in 2014. He married Shields in April of that year. Law-enforcement officials described their relationship this week as “estranged.”

A few months after the wedding, the couple moved to Colorado Springs, where voter-registration documents list his address as parking space 60 at a collection of trailers in a gravel lot called the Fountain Creek RV Park.

In August 2014, Kelley was charged with a misdemeanor count of mistreatment, neglect or cruelty to animals in nearby El Paso County, Colorado, where he lived at one point, records show. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a man who was punching a dog, police records indicate. Four witnesses told deputies that they saw a man matching Kelley’s description yelling at and chasing a white-and-brown Husky.

“The suspect then started beating on the dog with both fists, punching it in the head and chest,” a deputy wrote in the incident report. “He could hear the suspect yelling at the dog and while he was striking it, the dog was yelping and whining. The suspect then picked up the dog by the neck into the air and threw it onto the ground and then drug him away to lot 60.”

Kelley was charged with animal cruelty, and the dog was transferred to the Humane Society.

While in Colorado and Texas, Kelley purchased a number of guns at gun stores, according to law- enforcement officials.

Kelley, whose father, Michael Kelley, is a computer programmer and accountant, enlisted in the Air Force soon after graduating from New Braunfels High School in 2009. Devin Kelley served as a low-ranking airman in a logistics readiness unit. A LinkedIn account in his name says he worked in cargo and distribution before his court-martial.

The account says that after the military, Kelley briefly worked as an aide at a youth Bible school in Kingsville, Texas, “helping their minds grow and prosper.”

Friends said on Facebook that in recent years, Kelley had become vocally anti-Christian, to the point where many stopped communicating with him. His Facebook page, which has been deleted, listed that he liked a number of atheist groups.

“He was always talking about how people who believe in God were stupid and trying to preach his atheism,” one of his Facebook friends, Nina Rosa Nava, posted on the site, saying she unfriended him because of it.

Law enforcement stopped short of saying religious views may have influenced Kelley, saying Monday that the shooting may have been motivated by a “domestic situation” involving Kelley’s estranged wife and her family.

Kelley never held jobs for long after the military. In June of this year, Kelley was hired as an unarmed night security guard at Schlitterbahn, a vast water park in New Braunfels. Less than six weeks later he was “terminated,” a spokeswoman for the park, Winter Prosapio, said Monday, adding, “He was not a good fit.”

By 2017, he had returned to a house in New Braunfels that records show was owned by his parents. The house was about an hour from the church where the shooting occurred. According to local law enforcement, Kelley’s second wife at times attended the church with members of her extended family.