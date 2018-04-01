LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest city is ready for another round of celebrations to recognize the life and legacy of its most famous native son — Muhammad Ali.
The citywide “I Am Ali” festival in Louisville will return for a second year in June.
Officials say the festival will begin with Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night at Slugger Field with the minor-league baseball Louisville Bats on June 1.
The festival will include local arts and cultural groups, performances and events, films, entertainment and other activities. Events will continue through June 10.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Trump accuses Amazon of 'Post Office scam,' falsely says The Post is company's lobbyist
The festival will mark the second anniversary of the boxing great’s death.