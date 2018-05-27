Share story

By
The Associated Press

TISBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island-based ferry has been towed to safety following its stranding off the shore of Martha’s Vineyard.

The Cape Cod Times reports the Ava Pearl, a ferry that makes season trips to the island, lost propulsion a quarter-mile from shore Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the boat was towed with 75 people on board, and that no injuries were reported.

The Ava Pearl is owned by Martha’s Vineyard Fast Ferry, a North Kingstown, Rhode Island company that runs the service from that town.

The tug boat brought the Ava Pearl to a port in Tisbury, a town on Martha’s Vineyard.

