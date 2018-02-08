Share story

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that connects Kentucky and Missouri has been temporarily halted while a mechanical issue is addressed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to be closed for two or three days.

The cabinet said in a news release on Wednesday that parts have been ordered but that it could take a few days for fabrication and delivery of the parts and to complete the repairs.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The ferry is located at Mississippi River navigation milepoint 922.0.

The ferry is the only direct route between Missouri and Kentucky, which are the only border states that aren’t directly connected by a road.

