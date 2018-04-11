FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man and a woman from Fergus Falls with murder in the death of a 6-year-old boy they were caring for.
Forty-year-old Bobbie Christine Bishop and 44-year-old Walter Henry Wynhoff are charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and malicious punishment of a child.
The boy was unresponsive when he was brought to a Fergus Falls hospital Monday.
Minnesota Public Radio reports an investigator noted the boy’s body was covered with sores, cuts and scratches.
According to charging documents, Wynhoff said the boy had been taped to a wall with duct tape while Bishop said she spanked the boy with a belt about 20 times in the last month.
A sibling was taken into protective custody. Bishop said she began caring for the children of a friend in August.