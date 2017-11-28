ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The governors of Maryland and Delaware are urging the Federal Regulatory Commission to expedite its review of the $278 million Artificial Island transmission line project.

Govs. Larry Hogan and John Carney urged FERC on Tuesday to consider alternative cost methodologies presented in June by PJM’s Board of Managers. Under those, Delmarva ratepayers would pay about 7 to 10 percent of the project cost.

Under a current financing proposal, residential and commercial electric ratepayers on Delmarva would pay more than 90 percent of the cost through higher electric bills, while receiving few of the project’s direct benefits.

Hogan, of Maryland, says Maryland will continue to stand with Delaware to protect residents from disproportionately paying hundreds of millions of dollars in rate increases.