DOVER, Del. (AP) — Public health officials say a feral kitten has been diagnosed with rabies in New Castle County.

WDEL-FM reports the kitten bit a person Nov. 29. It has since been euthanized but the Delaware Division of Public Health says area residents should avoid wild and feral animals, ensure their pets are up-to-date with rabies shots and keep their pets indoors unless they’re being supervised.

The kitten is the sixth animal since January to be diagnosed with rabies.