A woman died in Texas this week after a pack of feral hogs attacked her as she walked a short distance from her car to a house where she worked as a caretaker for an older couple, police said.

Christine Rollins, 59, was attacked by several feral hogs when she showed up for work at the couple’s home Sunday morning in a rural area of Anahuac, Texas, about 50 miles east of Houston. Authorities said they were investigating whether Rollins had first fallen because of another medical condition or was knocked to the ground by the animals.

“What we thought was a crime scene was not,” said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, adding that a medical examiner had ruled the cause of death as “exsanguination due to feral hog assault,” or severe blood loss.

Hawthorne said that in his 35-year career, the tragedy was one of the worst he had seen.

He said that based on the varying sizes of the bite wounds, authorities believed that multiple feral hogs had attacked Rollins after she locked her car and walked toward the door of the couple’s house at about 6 a.m. Sunday.

Realizing that Rollins had not arrived on time, the 84-year-old homeowner walked outside and found her lying on the ground between her car and the front door of the house. Hawthorne announced the cause of death Monday after the medical examiner’s preliminary ruling.

Hawthorne said that feral hogs move in packs in the dark and can frustrate farmers around Texas, but they are rarely violent. He was only able to find six similar cases throughout the country.

“I don’t how many we’ve had in Texas,” he said. “I hope we never have another one in Chambers County.”

He said that the feral hogs had taken over some of the homeowner’s land.