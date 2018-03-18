BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park, TD Garden, Gillette Stadium and other prominent landmarks will be lighted blue and yellow this week to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

Organizers say Wednesday’s colorful displays will commemorate an event the U.N. has observed since 2012, and to underscore how individuals with Down Syndrome need to be valued in their communities.

World Down Syndrome Day is held annually on the 21st day of the third month to signify the tripling of chromosome 21 which causes the condition.

Other prominent Massachusetts venues to be bathed in colored light include Boston’s signature downtown Zakim Bridge and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

The Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress says it’s also planning an event on March 24 at Worcester’s DCU Center to hear about the latest research.