BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The Bethel City Council failed to appoint the only person who applied to fill a vacant council seat and instead voted to extend the application period to June 4.

KYUK-AM reports that only three of the six all-male council members voted Tuesday for female Yupik elder Mary Nanuwak, who meets the legal requirements.

The council went through two rounds of votes. Mayor Richard Robb, Vice Mayor Fred Watson and Raymond Williams left their ballots blank on both rounds.

Council member Mark Springer called the results “disappointing” and “shameful.” But Robb said the council followed its process and ended without an appointment.

Nanuwak is well known to the City Council. She for years has spoken at the beginning of meetings, often protesting alcohol sales and calling for more mental health resources.

