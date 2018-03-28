The House approved changes to the underlying law last month, including barring sexual relationships between lawmakers and their employees, and canceling the requirement that accusers undergo counseling and mediation.

The women of the Senate demanded Wednesday that leaders allow votes to improve Capitol Hill’s system for reporting and adjudicating complaints of sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct, after such changes were excluded from a recent major spending bill.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., all 22 female senators expressed “deep disappointment” in the upper chamber’s delay in approving changes to the Congressional Accountability Act, the legislation that governs employment complaints in the legislative branch. The law requires accusers to undergo counseling, mediation and a monthlong “cooling off” before filing suit against their harassers, a system that has been widely criticized in light of the #MeToo movement.

“The time has come to rewrite the CAA to provide a more equitable process that supports survivors of harassment and discrimination,” the senators’ letter stated.

“Inaction is unacceptable when a survey shows that four out of 10 women congressional staffers believe that sexual harassment is a problem on Capitol Hill and one out of six women in the same survey responded that they have been the survivors of sexual harassment. … No longer can we allow the perpetrators of these crimes to hide behind a 23-year-old law.”

The House approved changes to the underlying law last month, barring sexual relationships between lawmakers and their employees, canceling the requirement that accusers undergo counseling and mediation and requiring members to reimburse the Treasury Department when they are involved in settlements, among other provisions.

Female senators noted that as a result of the House vote, employees in the lower chamber have access to free legal representation during the complaint process. “The Senate must act quickly to provide Senate staff with the same resources as their House colleagues,” they w

The push to enact new measures to combat sexual harassment in the congressional workplace was spurred in the fall when several members were accused of unwanted sexual acts. Two Democrats, Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, a rising party star, and Rep. John Conyers Jr. of Michigan were forced out in early December after accusations of sexual misbehavior were made against them. In Conyers’ case, former aides were among the women making accusations.

Republicans also came under fire: Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas announced that he would retire at the end of the current term after news broke that a woman who accused him of harassment had received an $84,000 taxpayer-funded settlement.