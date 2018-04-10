RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The only seven North Carolina women who’ve received the title “justice” have been honored with a special ceremony as the 200th anniversary of the state Supreme Court approaches.

The six living female Supreme Court justices attended Tuesday’s event at the court’s building in downtown Raleigh. The seventh — the late Chief Justice Susie Sharp — also was remembered during the program.

Three of the six women currently are on the court — Associate Justices Robin Hudson, Barbara Jackson and Cheri Beasley.

Hudson, current Chief Justice Mark Martin, Court of Appeals Chief Judge Linda McGee and former Associate Justice Franklin Freeman were among the speakers.

The ceremony makes the second official event leading to the anniversary of the creation of the Supreme Court in its current form in 1819.