BOISE, Idaho — Female state legislators are calling for mandatory sexual-harassment training inside the Idaho Statehouse.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy said Monday the recent wave of sexual-harassment allegations surfacing in governments and businesses around the country inspired her to reach out to legislative leaders.
Troy, a Republican from Genesee, says 13 other female lawmakers have since signed the letter asking for better training to prevent inappropriate behavior. This includes Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett of Ketchum and Republican Rep. Maxine Bell of Jerome —who co-chairs the state’s influential budget-setting legislative panel.
Idaho lawmakers undergo mandatory ethics training every year. Troy says it could be feasible to add a sexual harassment component to that training for lawmakers, lobbyists and staffers.
Following allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, harassment complaints have arisen in at least 11 state legislatures.